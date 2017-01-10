SRI LANKA SERIES
Farhaan Behardien to lead a host of new T20 caps
SA to blood a new captain in T20 series against Sri Lanka
Two of what many South Africans regard as the evils of modern cricket have affected the selection of the national squad for a T20 series against Sri Lanka.
One is the Indian Premier League (IPL)‚ the other the imminent signing of another Kolpak contract.
"We have decided to rest some of our key senior players for this series‚" Cricket SA selection convener Linda Zondi said on Monday.
"This is the last chance we have to do this as the one-day series [against the Lankans] that follows is an important part of our build-up to the Champions Trophy in England [in June].
"Those senior players who are involved in the IPL will be playing nonstop from now until the end of August, with the tours coming up to New Zealand and England in addition to the International Cricket Council event.
"David Wiese was one of our original selections but … he intends to take up a Kolpak contract and has therefore been withdrawn from the squad."
Of SA’s squad for the World T20 in India in March 2016 — the last time they played in the format — only Farhaan Behardien‚ Imran Tahir‚ David Miller and Aaron Phangiso were among those named on Monday.
AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn are injured, while Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw have become Kolpak defectors. Faf du Plessis‚ Hashim Amla‚ Quinton de Kock‚ JP Duminy and Kagiso Rabada have all been rested.
The happier news is that SA will blood a new captain in Behardien and that the squad include six players who are uncapped in the format — Jon-Jon Smuts‚ Theunis de Bruyn‚ Mangaliso Mosehle‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Dane Paterson and Lungi Ngidi.
"Farhaan was one of the standout players in our franchise T20 Challenge‚ being the second leading run-scorer behind Jon-Jon Smuts with the best strike rate‚" Zondi said.
The squad have been named for the first two of the three matches‚ and Zondi was quoted as saying the injured De Villiers and Morné Morkel could be considered for the third game.
Meanwhile, finding a director of cricket, who will oversee the performance of the Proteas, is one of the key recommendations to emerge from Cricket SA’s long-awaited national team review. The review was received by Cricket SA’s board at a special meeting held on January 6.
TMG Digital
