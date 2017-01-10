Farhaan Behardien to lead a host of new T20 caps

Two of what many South Africans regard as the evils of modern cricket have affected the selection of the national squad for a T20 series against Sri Lanka.

One is the Indian Premier League (IPL)‚ the other the imminent signing of another Kolpak contract.

"We have decided to rest some of our key senior players for this series‚" Cricket SA selection convener Linda Zondi said on Monday.

"This is the last chance we have to do this as the one-day series [against the Lankans] that follows is an important part of our build-up to the Champions Trophy in England [in June].

"Those senior players who are involved in the IPL will be playing nonstop from now until the end of August, with the tours coming up to New Zealand and England in addition to the International Cricket Council event.

"David Wiese was one of our original selections but … he intends to take up a Kolpak contract and has therefore been withdrawn from the squad."