Russell Domingo could not believe his eyes when he realised that an e-mail from Rilee Rossouw stating his decision to turn his back on his country had also misspelt the national team coach’s name.

Domingo was particularly incensed that Rossouw had not communicated with him since the end of SA’s tour of Australia in early December and chose to break his silence when he announced his intention to take up a Kolpak contract with English county side Hampshire.

"I’m really disappointed with Rilee and I haven’t heard from him since we left Australia‚" a seething Domingo said.

"Someone has been trying to get hold of him and there was an e-mail response from an iPhone from his father saying his son has taken up a Kolpak contract‚ and he also spelt my name wrong with one L instead of two. "I’m bitterly disappointed because he was the next batsman in and he has played in all our structures.

"He’s the guy we backed after five noughts and if it was a player of colour we backed after getting five noughts‚ everybody would have said transformation. He got five noughts but we thought this is the guy who could play at the closest level to AB de Villiers in the limited overs setup."