Domestic cricket is not often graced by the presence of international players‚ but Wednesday’s franchise T20 fixtures represent that rare opportunity.

But 10 of the 16 who returned triumphant from SA’s Test series in Australia in November will not be involved. That makes sense on three levels. Domestic T20 games are about as far removed from Test cricket as A is from Z‚ so the selectors are unlikely to have any questions answered before they meet on Thursday to pick the squad to play Sri Lanka in December.

Also‚ why not leave as many as possible of the Test players alone before they need to reconvene to take on the Lankans?

On top of that‚ Thursday’s hit and giggle between the Proteas and Springboks at Newlands cannot help the logistics of moving players to and from where they need to be.

And then there is AB de Villiers‚ who was not in Australia because of an elbow injury. He is not part of the Titans squad for their game against the Lions in Centurion on Wednesday.

However‚ he could swing a bat in anger for the first time since July against the Warriors in East London on Sunday.

Others ruled out by injury are Hashim Amla‚ Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw.

Other players who were part of the squad Down Under but who you should not expect to see on Wednesday are Faf du Plessis‚ Kyle Abbott‚ Stephen Cook‚ Dean Elgar‚ Morné Morkel‚ Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

Temba Bavuma and Dwaine Pretorius‚ who are in the mix for the Lions‚ the Cobras’ JP Duminy and Dane Vilas‚ Keshav Maharaj of the Dolphins and the Titans’ Tabraiz Shamsi are the only ones likely to be in action on Wednesday.

