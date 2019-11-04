Previously unwanted Futura colt tops sale at R1.3m

What a turnaround in six months. In April a colt by Futura failed to reach his reserve of R75,000 at the National Yearling Sales and on Sunday he made top price of R1.3m at the Emperors Palace Ready-To-Run Sale in Germiston.

Offered by the Ndoro Stud in Wellington, the two-year-old was knocked down to Empire International Bloodstock. It was the top buyer at the sale, securing five lots for a total of R1.56m.

The recent reduction in stakes has been put forward as one of the reasons both the aggregate and average were down compared with the 2018 sale. The aggregate of R14.35m was 12,5% down on 2018 and the average of R128,125 represented a decline of 32%.

The top lot, named Castle On The Hill, was one of four two-year-olds by Futura on the sale. The son of Dynasty won four grade 1 races and won the Equus Horse of the Year award in 2015.

Castle On The Hill is the fourth produce of the Go Deputy mare Music Pass. She is a sister to three-time winner Full Mast and a half-sister to six-time winner Grandalea.

A total of 112 of the 145 lots catalogued were sold and the second-highest price was R600,000 bid by trainer Dean Kannemeyer for the Dynasty colt Steeplechase. The vendor was Far End Farm (as agent), and the two-year-old is the fifth produce of the National Assembly mare Grand National so has been cleverly named.

Well-known owner Nic Jonsson was the second-biggest buyer at the sale, securing six lots for a total of R1.47m. Next on the buyers’ list was Pizzaz Racing, with R895,000 spent on five lots.

Jonsson’s purchases included a Dynasty colt from Hemel ‘n Aarde Stud, with auctioneer Graeme Hawkins bringing the hammer down at R550,000. Though a late foal, the mare Fly Jet Fly has produced a number of winners, including five-time scorer Fly Peg Fly.

There was big action early in the sale when a filly by deceased sire Kingsbarns offered by Vermaak Equine (as agent) was knocked down to Ballymacash Racing for R500,000. The youngster is the first produce of the six-time winner Winter Star.

Futura topped the sires log with three of his progeny fetching a total of R1.61m with his sire, Dynasty, also selling three two-year-olds for R1.47m.

Willow Magic, a son of Dubawi who retired to stud in 2016 and whose first crop are two-year-olds, finished third in the sires list with 11 of his progeny selling for a total of R1.19m.

Act Of War, who like Willow Magic stands at Summerhill Stud, sold 16 of his progeny for R1.05m, contributing towards the total of R3.75m for the 40 two-year-olds sold by the Mooi River stud.

Understandably, it was trainer Mike de Kock who hogged the racing headlines at the weekend with his Randjesfontein stable responsible for six winners on the 13-race card at Saturday’s Charity Mile meeting at Turffontein.

Four of the winners were partnered by 23-year-old jockey Callan Murray, who returned to the country in August after a stint in Singapore.

Most impressive of the sextet was the filly Queen Supreme, who made her rivals look ordinary with a runaway win in the grade 3 Yellowwood Handicap. De Kock said the Sun Met was a possible target for the daughter of Exceed and Excel.