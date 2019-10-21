Kennedy favourite to maintain lead in jockey championship

Warren Kennedy can lead from gun to tape and secure his first national jockeys title — that is the view of Gauteng bookmaker Lance Michael.

Asked on Monday whether Kennedy — formerly a midfield finisher in the jockeys log — could maintain his lead, Michael said: “The answer to that is 100% yes. He's got the support and not many challengers, which is why we've got him at 14-10.

“Having said that, Richard Fourie would be my first choice if he’s hungry enough for it.”

Statistics up to October 14 show Kennedy with 66 winners this season about 14 more than his nearest pursuer, Muzi Yeni.

However, Michael feels Yeni faces a tough task in his bid for a first championship. “There is a suspension cloud hanging around from last season and a lot will depend on the outcome of his appeal.”

Yeni is quoted as the 5-2 second favourite for the title followed by Fourie at 4-1 and Gavin Lerena and Anton Marcus — both sidelined through injury — on offer at 7-1.

It is unlikely punters will be falling over themselves to back either Lerena or Marcus. While they are at the top of their profession, it is a big ask to overhaul a rival who has a lead of over 60 winners.

The trainers championship is another intriguing affair and Michael has ruling champion Sean Tarry as favourite at 14-10 followed by Mike de Kock at 22-10 and Justin Snaith at 4-1.

Will log leader Paul Peter, whose stable remains in hot form, be able to sustain the momentum to the end of the season?

“While I would love to see him win it, I feel it will be tough for Peter to match the firepower of the Tarry and De Kock stables. When the chips are down, it won’t be easy,” said Michael.

“As far as Mike de Kock, whom we quote at 22-10, I guess a lot depends on the proposed setting up of a satellite yard in Australia. This might affect them here but, that said, De Kock is the master so I wouldn’t bet against him,” he said.

On the international front, about of the world’s best staying horses are gearing up for the A$8m ($5.5m) Melbourne Cup to be run on November 5.

The new favourite for Australia’s most famous race is Constantinople, who finished fourth in last weekend’s Caulfield Cup. His price has been cut from 10-1 to 13-2.

“It was a brilliant run in the Caulfield,” said Tom Dabernig, who trains the Ballydoyle recruit in partnership with David and Ben Hayes.

“He’s a big-striding horse and a lot of times — when they can’t get a run like he did — they can’t get the momentum to finish off. He overcame that and attacked the line,” said Dabernig.

There was less good news for the stables of Ed Dunlop and Ian Williams. Their Melbourne Cup hopes, Red Verdon and Gold Mount, were ruled out of the race after sustaining injuries in the Caulfield Cup. Red Verdon will return to the UK where his future will be assessed, but Williams announced that Gold Mount would be retired.

LATEST BETTING

(Supplied by bookmaker Lance Michael)

JOCKEYS CHAMPIONSHIP

14-10 Warren Kennedy

5-2 Muzi Yeni

4-1 Richard Fourie

7-1 Anton Marcus, Gavin Lerena

14-1 Greg Cheyne

40-1 Ryan Munger

TRAINERS CHAMPIONSHIP

14-10 Sean Tarry

22-10 Mike de Kock

4-1 Justin Snaith

8-1 Paul Peter

100-1 Brett Crawford