How Hansen′s rocket fired All Blacks to heavenly try

Perenara, who is usually a scrumhalf but was playing at flyhalf outside Weber, shrugged off his fabulous score, which will be a contender for try of the tournament.

“I knew I had the ball down, I just thought that my feet were out to be honest. Ten [Helarius Kisting] made a good tackle on me and tried to get my feet in the air. I thought he had kept me down,” he said, praising Weber’s pass. “It was pretty cool — he’s a skilful player. I was screaming that I would be on the left and he sort of shaped right and threw it behind his back.”

Hooker Dane Coles said head coach Hansen had been furious with his players at half-time, giving them one of the biggest dressing-downs he’s experienced.

“It was one of the better ones I’ve heard. And rightly so, to be fair. We deserved it,” said Coles, rating it as a nine or 10 out of 10. “It was good, a bit old-fashioned, you don’t really see that too much these days. But I think it was just what we needed to get things going,” he said.

“When that first word came out of his mouth I knew something was on.”

Hansen, however, described the half-time team talk a little differently.

“We just talked about making sure we got our heads in the right place and simplify the game a little bit — carry hard and clean out and hold onto the ball,” he said.

Sevu Reece, Ben Smith and Anton Lienert-Brown grabbed two tries each, while Angus Ta’avao, Joe Moody, Sam Whitelock and Jordie Barrett also scored before Perenara had the last word.