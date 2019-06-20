Durandt junior follows in father’s footsteps

Young boxing trainer Damien Durandt has kept his vow to honour his famous father’s memory and is on the verge of producing the first WBC champion from Congo.

Damien’s father‚ Nick‚ died after colliding with a vehicle while riding his motorbike in rural Free State on April 21‚ 2017. The flamboyant 53-year-old had produced 38 world champions‚ 27 international titlists and 95 SA title-holders.

The younger Durandt started working with his father from the age of 14 and has vowed to continue the family business.

The 26-year-old trainer recently guided Congolese Ilunga “Junior” Makabu to victory over Russian Dmitry “Russian Hammer” Kudryashov in a fight for the WBC Silver cruiserweight belt that has now put his boxer within touching distance of the vacant title.

“We are extremely happy with the victory‚” Durandt said. “Junior showed guts‚ heart and willpower to stand and trade with one of the most dangerous punchers in the division.”

Kudryashov went into the fight with a fearsome reputation and had 23 knockouts in 23 wins against three losses.

But an unperturbed Makabu put him down in round two and finished off the job with a three-punch combination that jolted the Russian’s head in round five. The fight was stopped by Panama referee Hector Afu.

“We look forward to now fighting for the WBC world title‚” said Durandt.

His current champions are Jackson Chauke (WBF International and SA) junior bantamweight)‚ Athenkosi Dumezweni (SA and WBC Silver junior flyweight) and Emmany Kalombo (WBF International junior middleweight) holder.

Makabu’s 24th stoppage in 25 wins against two losses will affect the WBC ratings. He is currently rated No4‚ a spot below Yuniel Dorticos.

Dorticos is the American who won the IBF belt last week after plastering Andrew Tabiti to the canvas in round 10 in what was the semifinal of the cruiserweight World Boxing Super Series.

Tabiti, who is trained by Floyd Mayweather Senior, is rated No2 by the WBC, while Murat Garsiev is rated No1 for the vacant title.

The only Africans who have won WBC belts are Samule Ihetu and Samuel Peter (Nigeria); David Kotei‚ Nana Konadu and Azumah Nelson (Ghana); Thulani Malinga and Dingaan Thobela (SA).