Trainer Crawford to maintain hot streak at Kenilworth

Cape horseman has saddled feature race winners around SA in the past eight days

13 May 2019 - 13:25 Charl Pretorius
If “the trend is your friend” on the stock market, racing’s trending trainer Brett Crawford is the one to follow at the Kenilworth meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Crawford holds the rare distinction of having saddled feature-race winners at four centres around the country in the past eight days. He started at Greyville in Durban on May 3, winning the grade 2 Drill Hall Stakes with Undercover Agent, and ended at Fairview in Port Elizabeth last Saturday with victory in the Listed East Cape Derby, courtesy of St Vladimir.

“It’s a run of good luck,” the modest Crawford told Business Day on Monday, but with 100 winners already on the board this season, his followers will rightly argue that horsemanship plays a big role in his success too.

Crawford should continue his hot streak with a particularly strong hand in the first four races at the Cape venue and said Fergie’s Rock and Pick Eight Captain should make the frame in race 1 over 1,200m.

“Pick Eight Captain looks about ready to win, but Fergie’s Rock has improved after being gelded and there isn’t much between then on the work track,” said Crawford.

He saddles American Landing in race 2 over 2,000m and said the mount “is coming back to his best form, but don’t leave Grand Silvano out of your play. I’ve booked a claiming apprentice to ride him and he’ll enjoy galloping with a low weight.”

Crawford’s well-bred filly Too Cute had Dark Crystal a length ahead of her when they clashed over 1,200m at Kenilworth a few weeks ago, but Too Cute can turn the tables over the same course and distance.

“She wasn’t wound up for that run. She’s improved since and has a sound chance,” he said.

The Milnerton trainer has a pair of aces in race 4 over 1,600m and said: “Kursk has the right form, but he has a wide draw to contend with so I’ll have to side with High Key, who will jump from an inside draw and can make that count.”

Kenilworth Selections, Tuesday

Race 1: (8) Pick Eight Captain (11) Sir Michael (7) Cape Of Storms (1) Fergie’s Rock

Race 2: (2) Man About Town (4) Gyre (6) Grand Silvano (3) American Landing

Race 3: (16) Too Cute (8) Dark Crystal (15) Sweet Karma (10) Hot Salsa

Race 4: (3) High Key (2) Kursk (15) Imperial Rage (7) Bold Vision

Race 5: (2) Silver Dazzle (11) Timeless Tiara (3) Over The Way (6) Day Trip

Race 6: (4) Metropolitan (3) Line Editor (9) Xanadu (7) Celestial Prince

Race 7: (6) Bitter Lemon (8) Spirit Festival (4) Blush Scarlet (5) Bella Summer

Race 8: (4) Rush Hour Girl (6) Western Angel (9) Twin Falls (1) Coral Bay

Race 9: (5) Hooves Of Thunder (2) African Victory (3) Bernie (12) Dragon Power

Veteran trainer Ferraris hands in his licence in protest

Grooms' protest the last straw for trainer who saddled first winner in 1952
4 days ago

Rank outsider Country House wins Kentucky Derby

Maximum Security becomes the first horse in the history of the race to be disqualified after crossing the line first
1 week ago

Hawwaam won’t lack fitness in Turffontein feature

Weekend to keep all horse racing fans on the edge of their seats
1 week ago

