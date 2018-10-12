Given the low-key nature of the opposition in 189th-ranked minnows Seychelles‚ Stadium Management‚ which oversees FNB Stadium‚ had only targeted 15‚000 ticket sales for the game at the 94‚000-seater venue.

However with the rest of Thursday and whole of Friday remaining to sell tickets‚ now organisers are hoping for sales approaching the 20‚000 mark.

The figure of 13‚536 includes complimentary tickets given away.

Bafana meet Seychelles at FNB on Saturday‚ and then in a return match away on the Indian Ocean islands in Victoria on Tuesday.

South Africa are currently in second place on four points in Group E‚ the same amount as first-placed Libya‚ who have a superior goal difference.

Libya meet third-placed Nigeria (three points) away and home on Saturday and Tuesday.

Seychelles are in last place with zero points from defeats away against Libya and at home against Nigeria. Bafana v Seychelles tickets are on sale at Computicket outlets.

TimesLIVE