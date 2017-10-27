Sport

Durban the place to be this weekend for sporting fans

27 October 2017
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Durban will become the mecca of sports this weekend when it hosts three mouth-watering sports fixtures: Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates — and what is expected to be a pulsating Currie Cup final.

Durban has rolled out the red carpet for an influx of sports enthusiasts and fanatics from all corners of SA for the bumper "sporting fanatic’s weekend".

First on the menu will be a clash between second-place Lamontville Golden Arrows against Orlando Pirates at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Saturday at 3pm.

This will be followed by another possible humdinger three hours later between Amazulu and Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

On the same day‚ rugby fans will be treated to a titanic clash between the Sharks and Western Province at the King’s Park Stadium at 5pm in what is expected to be a sold-out event.

Durban mayor Zandile Gumede has thrown her weight behind the three KwaZulu-Natal teams, saying "I am certain that our teams will do us proud this weekend. We’re calling on all sporting fans to turn out in their numbers and support the sporting festivities scheduled."

The city is also not taking any chances and has put plenty of safety measures in place. Metro police will be deployed in all hotspot areas to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and compliance with the law.

