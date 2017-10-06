Once most of these players were that township kid idolising stars just like themselves.

One contract at one big South African club or small European one and their clubs become everything and the national team a distraction.

Money rules their minds and their hearts‚ and a country that has invested its emotional stock in them takes not even second‚ but third or fourth or 10th place.

That is the tragic story of Bafana Bafana. And that is why the organisers have battled to give tickets away for Saturday’s game (kickoff 3pm).

But‚ the truth of it is that‚ as Khune said this week‚ this team who beat Nigeria 2-0 in Uyo in June in coach Stuart Baxter’s first game are talented.

"When the results are not coming, I don’t blame the supporters for being so hard on us. We have to deliver‚" Khune said.

"It’s crucial that all of us have to know the importance of qualifying for the World Cup.

"With the crop of players that we have now‚ we are very talented, but we don’t realise that – we always want to be reminded. It’s about time we all realise how talented we are."

All Bafana’s talent‚ though‚ will count for little if Baxter again gets his selections wrong.

He had immense success as coach of Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United‚ with four trophies in four seasons.

In club football‚ though‚ Baxter had a squad of players who he worked with daily. Selecting the best team came naturally for a solid‚ experienced coach.

He got his first starting XI spot-on against Nigeria.

Since then, Baxter has shown a worrying inability to discern the best talent he has available‚ and how to utilise it. He cannot afford any further slip-ups.

The country has lost patience‚ and will not stomach anything less.

