Politics

MK party’s Bonginkosi Khanyile removed as youth leader

Separately, Khanyile has been charged with incitement to violence in connection with the July 2021 unrest

10 April 2024 - 10:15
by Shonisani Tshikalange
Bonginkosi Khanyile. Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
MK party interim youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile has been removed from his position as national co-ordinator of the party's youth league.

A letter dated April 9 2024 says: “You are hereby removed from the position of national co-ordinator uMkhontowe Sizwe Youth League (MKYL). This removal is effective from today.

“Your role going forward will be to be a normal member of the MKYL. You will be notified of your redeployment in due course. MK party appreciates your role played thus far.”

No reason was given for his removal.

Khanyile‚ who was charged with incitement to violence in connection with the July 2021 unrest‚ has been in the spotlight since he said he was willing to be arrested as the party continues to threaten “there will be no elections without MK and [former president Jacob] Zuma”.

Khanyile said he was not scared to go to jail for trying to stop the elections.

The party has also removed Thapelo Maisha from the position of interim deputy president and Philani Gazuzu Nduli from the position of Gauteng coordinator of the MKYL.

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: Zuma’s endless games

Former president doesn't want to be an ordinary MP, he wants to shake things up
Opinion
1 day ago

IEC’s treatment of Zuma harks back to apartheid, says Mpofu

The former president’s lawyer says the Electoral Commission of SA has no power to determine membership of the National Assembly
National
2 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Manifestos show no-one has a magic wand to fix key issues after polls

All parties will need time to turn the boat around as they will be starting from rock bottom in terms of capacity and public sector culture
Opinion
2 days ago


