RYAN DUSTY: SA needs to build stronger municipal bureaucracy to absorb coalition turbulence

Eugene Johnson won the Nelson Mandela Metro mayoral seat by a margin of one vote, the smallest margin in the history of Gqeberha. Johnson is a seasoned politician. She was a local councillor, served on the National Economic Development and Labour Council, worked as an aide to the ANC parliamentary caucus chief whip, and had an impressive trade union leadership stint during the height of apartheid.

However, even though Johnson is an experienced hand in both national and local politics, being in charge of a coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay will be a monumental task. Residents in the city have been moving from disillusionment to outright resentment towards their local authorities. This is because the city had a torrid time with coalition governments under the UDM and DA over the past five years. Both the DA and UDM coalitions brought about major service delivery disruptions. It proved extremely hard for the DA’s Athol Trollop and the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani to build consensus among their coalition partners, leading eventually to both coalition governments collapsing.

Holding the past coalition government together will be difficult at best for both administrative and political reasons. Not only will the new mayor have to keep more political parties happy than her predecessors, but she is also inheriting a dysfunctional municipality, one that has been without a municipal manager for the better part of five years. Having said that, most would naturally expect the worst. However, all is not lost, and like Johnson said in her maiden address: “Hope is a good thing, maybe even the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.”

Here is why I think there is hope for the newly elected coalition government of Gqeberha. Coalition governments are neither inherently good nor bad, they are what political parties make them. A brief survey of governance and coalition formation literature would suggest that coalition governments work or collapse based on two things: First, the intention of the political parties and the diligence applied in negotiating a power-sharing agreement, and second — perhaps to a lesser extent — experience in power-sharing arrangements.

Johnson has both of these crucial success factors going for her. The ANC appears to have made a smarter move this time around; it negotiated with coalition partners around each organisation's strategic objectives. The Abantu Integrity Movement’s (AIM) Mkhuseli Jack ran on an “economic development ticket”, flaunting his experience as an entrepreneur. Having managed to secure the economic development & tourism portfolio, he will now need to put his money where his mouth is. GOOD’s Lawrence Troon wrote extensively on the topic of corruption and malfeasance in the city’s safety & security department. Now in charge of that department, he will have the opportunity to right the wrongs about which he so feverishly wrote.

The ANC, on the other hand, got its minority government and holds three of the four most powerful positions in that government. The executive mayor is the prime and most powerful position in the city, followed by a deputy mayor and chief whip. On the face of it, if all parties to the coalition have received what they wanted out of the coalition agreement, Johnson should have a more positive experience.

To lend some credence to this we need to investigate academic literature on the topic of coalition formation and governance. There is not much academic literature that explores African or SA coalition government formations, nor do we as Africans have a long history in experimenting with coalition governments. I will thus use a European example to illustrate that successful coalition governments depend, predominantly, on political will. After all, politics is “the art of the possible”.