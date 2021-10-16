WEBINAR | Voting out corruption: citizen responsibility in a democracy

For a country gripped by corruption at the highest levels of government, SA's 27-year-old democracy cannot afford to languish in ignorance and apathy as the hard-fought gains of the generations raised in the apartheid era get swept aside.

It is unfortunate that at a time when the country was already dealing with burgeoning unemployment and decreasing interest from foreign investors, SA found itself in the grips of the global Covid-19 pandemic. A situation presented itself where the ANC government could provide leadership in time of significant health and economic challenges.

Initially, President Cyril Ramaphosa inspired the nation to unite at “family meetings” to tackle the crisis. Health minister Zweli Mkhize appeared to have a firm grasp on the management of the disease, relying on the contribution of scientists and epidemiologists in providing sober leadership. It was therefore a great shock to the nation when Mkhize was implicated in the R150m Digital Vibes corruption scandal. It was yet another blow to a country desperate for respected leadership.

But Mkhize’s fall is not the first we have seen in the ANC government over the years. He has been preceded by the most notorious exploits of former president Jacob Zuma, the ANC’s secretary-general Ace Magashule, Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, among others.