Politics

I am still a member of the DA, says Phumzile van Damme

The former MP confirms she has retained her membership of the DA, saying the party may have misunderstood or ‘made an honest mistake’

21 May 2021 - 14:28 Nomahlubi Sonjica
Phumzile van Damme. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/CONRAD BORNMAN
Phumzile van Damme. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/CONRAD BORNMAN

Phumzile Van Damme says she remains a member of the DA after resigning as an MP.

“I remain a member of the DA. I have not relinquished my membership, nor have I made an indication that I have,” Van Damme said in response to a query on Friday.

She said the DA might have misunderstood her. “I think the party made an honest mistake or misunderstood. I don’t know.”

Van Damme issued a statement on Thursday in which she announced her resignation as an MP.

“This was not an easy decision to make, and it is done with a heavy heart,” she said. “To be clear, I will not be joining another political party, nor will I be using my time to launch attacks on the DA.”

The DA issued a statement on Thursday saying it had received and accepted her resignation as an MP and from the party.

“We extend our best wishes to Phumzile and thank her for her extraordinary service to the DA in parliament and, by extension, the country,” the party said.

Asked to comment on Van Damme’s contention that she did not resign from the party, spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said: “The DA leadership welcomes Ms Van Damme’s reassurance that she has not resigned from the party.”

TimesLIVE

Helen Zille creates a new race furore that rocks the DA

Her tweet about SA’s racist laws is repudiated by her own party as well as the FF Plus
Politics
10 months ago

DA picks its caucus leadership team

John Steenhuisen remains chief whip, with Jacques Julius as his new deputy
National
1 year ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: What’s eating Phumzile van Damme?

The former DA spokesperson’s Twitter feed is like a Game of Thrones script: angry, filled with conspiracy and violence, but unlikely to end well
Opinion
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Phumzile van Damme the latest black leader to ...
Politics
2.
Ace Magashule ordered to apologise or face ...
Politics
3.
WATCH: How Busa reacted to Ramaphosa’s state ...
Politics
4.
Gloves are off in fight between former councillor ...
Politics
5.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC to give its response to ...
Politics

Related Articles

Phumzile van Damme the latest black leader to quit DA amid infighting

Politics

LETTER: DA sends wrong message to blacks

Opinion / Letters

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Helen Zille is an addict, arresting the DA’s progress

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.