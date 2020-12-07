Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA sends wrong message to blacks

Party is treating MP Phumzile Van Damme like a delinquent child

07 December 2020 - 16:57
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Has the DA thrown in the towel in its campaign to woo undecided black voters? Or is the party on a new quest to be the English version of the Freedom Front Plus?

In politics they say perception is everything. I am not going to fool myself by pretending to be the voice of the black masses. My ego is not so big to think my views are special and represent the thoughts of all black voters. But as a black person I have a problem with the DA’s message.

The current leadership and party are treating MP Phumzile Van Damme like a delinquent child who can’t take responsibility for her health and life. The white party leaders seem to know better than Van Damme what she needs, even though she had been looking after own health before the party came into her life.

If you ask ordinary black people in the townships what it is about white people that most rubs them up the wrong way, they will tell you it is when they arrogantly tell you what is good or bad for you, as if you have no brains of your own.

This may not be the case with the DA and Van Damme. But the aesthetics of it are disturbing. To me the difference between a forced political sabbatical and a purge are purely semantic. Should Van Damme be thankful she was not sent to Harvard University for a much-needed study break?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane 
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

Tito Mboweni: SA has not missed deadline to pay R500m for Covid-19 vaccine

The finance minister says payment to global initiative Covax has to be done by the middle of December
National
1 day ago

LETTER: Trevor Manuel must put his money where his mouth is

Former finance minister is hypocritical in his defence of his and his wife’s luxury flights on taxpayer money
Opinion
4 hours ago

DA to abstain in no-confidence vote in Cyril Ramaphosa

The DA says the ATM, which tabled the motion, is a faction of the ANC representing secretary-general Ace Magashule
National
6 days ago

DA speaker elected in Free State municipality amid ANC infighting

Eric Motloung elected in third attempt after acrimonious earlier votes were abandoned
Politics
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
AYABONGA CAWE: Alarm over FirstRand executive pay ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: It’s unaffordable and immoral — ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Remgro making the worst of a bad ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
MOELETSI MBEKI: Marginalisation of business elite ...
Opinion
5.
The state says it has the money, but SMMEs say ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.