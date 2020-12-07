LETTER: DA sends wrong message to blacks

Has the DA thrown in the towel in its campaign to woo undecided black voters? Or is the party on a new quest to be the English version of the Freedom Front Plus?

In politics they say perception is everything. I am not going to fool myself by pretending to be the voice of the black masses. My ego is not so big to think my views are special and represent the thoughts of all black voters. But as a black person I have a problem with the DA’s message.

The current leadership and party are treating MP Phumzile Van Damme like a delinquent child who can’t take responsibility for her health and life. The white party leaders seem to know better than Van Damme what she needs, even though she had been looking after own health before the party came into her life.

If you ask ordinary black people in the townships what it is about white people that most rubs them up the wrong way, they will tell you it is when they arrogantly tell you what is good or bad for you, as if you have no brains of your own.

This may not be the case with the DA and Van Damme. But the aesthetics of it are disturbing. To me the difference between a forced political sabbatical and a purge are purely semantic. Should Van Damme be thankful she was not sent to Harvard University for a much-needed study break?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

