GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Helen Zille is an addict, arresting the DA's progress Every time Zille opens up Twitter to tweet racial nonsense pertinent to her own agenda, another political door closes

This past Sunday, Helen Zille tweeted, “there are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid”.

That is an abhorrent position. For one, the entire apartheid edifice was racist. And the legal and moral consequence of that, was that every single element of society was racialised. There might well have been laws not exclusively based on race, but given black South Africans literally could not vote, counting them in the “non-racial” column is myopic and obtuse. There were no legal bubbles of non-racialism under apartheid, in which South Africans were equal before the law.