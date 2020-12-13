POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to address the nation on Covid-19 ahead of the festive season
The ANC will again be in the spotlight after its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, appeared before the party’s integrity commission last week
13 December 2020 - 19:26
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday night about the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as South Africans anxiously wait to hear if tighter restrictions will be enforced this festive season.
Ramaphosa met on Sunday with the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), the president’s co-ordinating council made up of cabinet ministers, premiers and mayors of the country’s metros, the presidency said...
