Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to address the nation on Covid-19 ahead of the festive season The ANC will again be in the spotlight after its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, appeared before the party’s integrity commission last week BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday night about the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as South Africans anxiously wait to hear if tighter restrictions will be enforced this festive season.

Ramaphosa met on Sunday with the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), the president’s co-ordinating council made up of cabinet ministers, premiers and mayors of the country’s metros, the presidency said...