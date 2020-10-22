Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Top six score bad fails in their credibility tests on cleaning up the ANC BL PREMIUM

It has been almost two months since the ANC national executive committee (NEC) endorsed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s strong stance against corruption in the party and supported the call that those facing charges should step aside.

The endorsement of Ramaphosa’s stand and a letter he sent to all ANC members describing the party as “accused number one” over corruption, was seen as a show of force by the president. He did not buckle in the face of criticism from his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, and those seen to be Zuma’s allies in the party.