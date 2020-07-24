Government facing legal action over school closures

The government will be taken to court over its decision to close all public schools for four weeks on the grounds that the decision is not based on scientific evidence and is not in the interest of SA’s 14-million schoolchildren.

The DA said on Friday that, once regulations on the closing of schools have been gazetted, it would lodge its court application.

The opposition party has accused the government of letting politics dictate the decision by capitulating to teachers’ unions, particularly the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), which is a union federation Cosatu affiliate and ANC alliance partner.

“In bowing to this threatening interest group — a crucial component of the ANC’s political support base — the ANC is trampling on children’s constitutional right to education, which recognises that education is fundamentally important to a child’s health, food security, future earnings and safety,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said.

He said the government has ignored all scientific advice because the ministerial advisory council, as well as the SA Paediatric Association and the American Association of Paediatrics, have come out in strong support of schools being open.

“Governing body associations, NGOs and medical specialists have argued to keep schools open, but these arguments have been swept aside on a wave of political expediency,” Steenhuisen said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been under intense pressure from teachers’ unions to shut schools, announced on Thursday that public schools will be closed from July 27 until August 24, with an exception for matric and grade 7 pupils. The move will push the academic year beyond the end of 2020.

Concerns have been raised about the economic impact closing schools will have as parents with school-going children will need to seek alternative childcare arrangements as they return to work, among other things.

Pacifying the unions

Teachers’ unions have been calling for schools to be closed for the second time since the country went into lockdown in late March, amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

There has been mixed reaction to the government’s decision to pacify the unions, and the decision not to include independent schools in the closure.

However, Cosatu welcomed what it said was the government’s quick response to concerns raised by the unions and other stakeholders.

“We are troubled, though, that the government has allowed private schools to make their own determination and decide on their own whether to close or not. Our education system already reproduces inequalities based on class and race and this decision will only perpetuate them,” spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said.

Mandla Mthembu, chair of the National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations (Naisa), which represents more than 1,400 independent schools in SA, said closing private schools would have had dire financial implications, especially as school fee collection is already low.

He said in many of the independent schools, teachers had to take a pay cut in the past four months, unlike in public schools for which parents do not pay school fees.

Mthembu said some schools reported that if they have to close for another month or two, they will not be able to come back and operate, and that they are already working on an overdraft facility with their banks, which is almost depleted, so they can pay teachers.

Many teachers have had to continue working through the lockdown, providing virtual lessons, because if they did not parents would not pay fees.

If schools have to close down it would lead many teachers to the unemployment lines. “We are haemorrhaging as a sector,” Mthembu said.

He said the independent schools told the government that if they have to close down, it would leave many schoolchildren with nowhere to go and the government would have to accommodate them in public schools where there is already no space, adding, “to close them down will not assist the system.”

