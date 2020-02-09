POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to deliver fourth Sona as SOE crisis intensifies

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his fourth state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday amid pressure to turn around SA’s ailing state-owned enterprises, most notably broke power utility Eskom.

Exactly two years after Ramaphosa delivered his first Sona after Jacob Zuma was forced to resign by the governing ANC, the “Ramaphoria” optimism has all but evaporated as the realities faced by SA have hit home.

The annual address to the nation is delivered to a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament and brings together all three arms of the state, the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. It marks the official opening of parliament. The occasion is used to reflect on a wide range of political, economic and social matters in domestic and global contexts. It also updates the nation on progress with government commitments and outlines the government’s programme of action for the new financial year.

When the address is delivered on Thursday Eskom’s new CEO André de Ruyter will be just more than a month in the job, already having indicated that load-shedding will continue as the power utility focuses on maintenance. Meanwhile, the executive has raised issues with decisions taken by the business rescue practitioners appointed to turn around destitute national carrier SAA.

On top of the problems with ailing SOEs, the economic prospects are dire for 2020. The World Bank has revised down its economic growth outlook for SA to below 1% for 2020 due to concerns about power supply.

Speaker of the national assembly Thandi Modise has extended the deadline for nominations from political parties for the independent panel of experts that is to assess the motion to remove public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The deadline initially was last Friday, but several requests were made for more time.

Once the speaker has received the names she will establish the panel. It will then have 30 days to conduct and finalise a preliminary assessment of the motion proposing Mkhwebane’s removal from office and make a recommendation to the speaker. Modise has said she will oppose a court application by Mkhwebane, filed last week, to challenge the constitutionality of the rules that were adopted in 2020 to challenge the removal of the head of a Chapter Nine institution.

The focus will remain on parliament during the week, with 10 parliamentary committee meetings to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.