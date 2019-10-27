Politics Herman Mashaba: ‘I am not a hypocrite’ Mayor says his term has shown him the continued legacy of apartheid BL PREMIUM

Outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has rubbished assertions that he is a hypocrite and says he has not changed his stance on race-based policies.

Race matters are arguably at the centre of the current crises afflicting the DA. Its party leader Mmusi Maimane resigned last week, shortly after Mashaba announced his departure, saying that “perhaps the DA is not the best vehicle to take forward the fight for one SA for all”.