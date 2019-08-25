New IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa focuses on ‘bringing the truth at all levels’

Newly elected IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa intends to embark on a national tour to grow the party at a grassroots level ahead of the upcoming local and national elections in 2021 and 2024 respectively.

Hlabisa was elected unopposed to succeed Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as party leader during a watershed national elective conference in Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

The IFP grew its national support to 3.38% during the May 8 election and became the fourth-largest party in parliament with 14 seats. It also dislodged the DA as the official opposition in KwaZulu-Natal after receiving 14.58% of the votes, equating to six seats in the provincial legislature.

Hlabisa is the former IFP secretary-general and party leader in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature. One of the immediate priorities for the party’s national executive committee is to embark on a nationwide tour to meet the country's people and expand their support across the nine provinces, he said.

“We have studied the election results for 2019. We gathered votes in all nine provinces. That’s the base on which we will be building from now,” said the former school principal.

“The door-to-door, village-to-village, town-to-town, city-to-city visits in all provinces will be [about] preparing for the IFP to listen to people in the run-up to the 2021 municipal elections as well as the 2024 national elections.”

Hlabisa, who takes over the leadership baton from Buthelezi, the prince who ran the party for more than four decades since its inception in March 1975, said he was aware of the “great responsibility” that comes with the mandate to lead.

Buthelezi, who turns 91 on Tuesday, reportedly announced in 2018 that the party’s extended national council had chosen Hlabisa to succeed him and that he endorsed the council’s decision.