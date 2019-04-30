WATCH: How small parties will fare at the poll

The 2019 national election is just more than a week away, with a record 48 parties on the ballot, 19 of which are new.

No stranger to politics, Patricia de Lille is back with her Good party, which Ipsos predicts will garner 1% of the national vote. She spoke to Business Day TV to discuss what her party is putting on the table in order to secure votes.

After breaking away from the ANC and starting her own party, Makhosi Khoza took a brief break from politics, but she’s back as the leader of the African Democratic Change (ADeC) party, and she says she is not a politician but an activist.

Khoza spoke to Business Day TV about her return to politicsADeC as the national elections loom.