Disgraced SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has officially launched his own political party‚ the African Content Movement. His policies include reducing social grants and forcing foreign companies to exit the country within a set timeframe.

During the launch at the Garden Court Milpark Hotel in Johannesburg‚ which was attended by about 150 people‚ Motsoeneng said he would run against Cyril Ramaphosa for the presidency come the 2019 national elections.

He said he had no doubt his party “will rule South Africa”.

“It is a historical day for all South Africans. For the first time in the history of South Africa‚ Hlaudi is walking to parliament and the Union Buildings as president of the Republic of South Africa.

“I’m contesting President Cyril Ramaphosa because he is the one who is in charge. I want to be the president‚ that is the bottom line‚” Motsoeneng said.

“All these political parties‚ they are not assisting South Africa. When I was at the SABC they removed me because they realised I was changing the lives of ordinary citizens of South Africa. . . We are going to eat change‚ we are going to touch change‚ and we are going to feel change when I’m the president.”