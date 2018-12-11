WATCH: What the 2019 elections hold for SA

Politics

An Institute of Race Relations (IRR) snap poll focusing exclusively on party political support shows that the ANC is in the lead, while the DA and EFF are losing support.

In Gauteng, however, no party holds a majority while Patricia de Lille’s new political movement, Good, is primarily attracting undecided voters.

Gareth van Onselen, the head of politics and governance at the IRR, joined Business Day TV to discuss voters’ expectations.

