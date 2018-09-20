Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has lost his bid to regain his job at the public broadcaster.

The Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Thursday dismissed Motsoeneng’s bid to challenge his dismissal.

He was sacked by the public broadcaster in June 2017 after he was found guilty of bringing the SABC into disrepute during controversial media conference which he had called. During the media briefing, Motsoeneng defended his 90% local music content quota‚ criticised a parliamentary ad hoc committee probe which looked into the mess at the SABC‚ and insulted an interim board member at the time.

Motsoeneng’s controversial policies, particularly the 90% local music quota, are said to have contributed to the financial mess at the SABC.

"The SABC welcomes the CCMA’s decision which ruled in favour of the SABC, in the case brought forward by Mr Hlaudi Motsoeneng against the organisation, regarding his dismissal," SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said on Thursday evening.

"The decision vindicates the SABC’s processes as procedurally and substantively fair. This is testimony of the effectiveness of the strategies that the SABC is embarking on to restore the credibility and integrity of the corporation. The SABC remains committed to enforcing sound governance procedures aimed at re-establishing a culture of accountability in the public broadcaster."

During the CCMA proceedings, which commenced earlier in 2018, the SABC argued that Motsoeneng had used the press conference to inflate his ego and his statements had undermined his relationship with the SABC. "His statements do not enjoy legal protection because they impair the dignity of others‚" said Anton Myburgh SC‚ counsel for the public broadcaster.

The broadcaster also contended that Motsoeneng was not qualified to hold any position at the broadcaster, and even if the courts were to rule that he be reinstated‚ he would not meet the minimum requirements. In a damning 2014 report former public protector Thuli Madonsela found that Motsoeneng had lied about having a matric.

