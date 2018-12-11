Politics

ANC spokesperson on ‘leave’ pending outcome of sexual harassment claim

11 December 2018 - 12:53 NATASHA MARRIAN
Pule Mabe. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Pule Mabe. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The ANC's national spokesperson and national executive committee member Pule Mabe has asked to be placed on “leave”, pending the outcome of a grievance hearing against him. 

Mabe's personal assistant laid a complaint, alleging that he had cut her salary and emotionally abused her when she refused his advances, according to a letter the 26-year-old wrote to the ANC's deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte. 

“It is only fair and prudent that when we are faced with such serious allegations we put the interests of our organisation first,” Mabe said in a statement on Tuesday. 

He said he was raised by a single woman, his grandmother, who went the “extra mile” to provide for him, and he would never go out of his way to violate women.

He said he would be doing an “injustice” if he failed to give the allegations against him the “attention and respect” they deserved. 

The ruling party, in a separate statement, said it received his request and accepted it. 

The grievance process is set to take place on Wednesday. This is after calls by the ANC Women's League as well as sections of the ANC Youth League for Mabe's removal from his post. 

It is not the first time Mabe has been at the centre of a scandal since his appointment as the party’s official spokesman.

The Mail & Guardian in May linked Mabe to alleged dodgy tenders in the North West province, which at the time was gripped by violent protests calling for the axing of then premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Gauteng premier David Makhura had in May referred alleged irregularities identified in a provincial agriculture department tender, involving a company linked to Mabe, to the Special Investigating Unit, according to a statement at the time.

In September 2014, shortly after Mabe was elected to parliament, R2.2m worth of assets were seized from him and two others accused of defrauding the SA Social Security Agency. Later that year he and his co-accused were cleared of the charges. He resigned from parliament in 2017 in order to pursue his business interests.

Mabe replaced Kodwa as the ANC’s national spokesman after the party’s elective conference at Nasrec in December last year.

Kodwa as well as Luthuli House official Dakota Legoete will act as spokespeople until the Mabe matter has been resolved. 

marriann@businesslive.co.za

ANC approaches 60%, DA and EFF drop, IRR election poll finds

Voters are returning to the ANC, while the DA is losing on all fronts
Politics
1 day ago

ANC confirms case of sexual harassment against Pule Mabe

The ANC's spokesperson is accused of allegedly cutting his personal assistant's salary and of emotional abuse when she refused his advances
National
20 hours ago

Gigaba not admitting guilt says ANC, as opposition parties welcome his departure

Opposition parties say Gigaba is not off the hook and he should still testify before the state capture inquiry
Politics
27 days ago

Most read

1.
ANC approaches 60%, DA and EFF drop, IRR election ...
Politics
2.
Shock new poll shows that Julius Malema is eating ...
Politics
3.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Julius Malema has taken over ...
Politics
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Fightback is seeping through Zondo ...
Politics
5.
SPECIAL REPORT: The truth about land ownership in ...
Politics

Related Articles

ANC received R2m ‘donation’ from VBS bosses
National

ANC agrees to pay website service provider, after denial
Politics

ANC bans spokesperson Phelisa Nkomo from talking about the economy
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.