ANC received R2m ‘donation’ from VBS bosses

28 October 2018 - 08:50 CAIPHUS KGOSANA AND QAANITAH HUNTER
A branch of VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The ANC scored a R2m "donation" from the bosses of VBS Mutual Bank who sought political cover as they helped themselves to the funds of municipalities, the poor and stokvels in a R2bn looting spree.

The Sunday Times is in possession of a series of shocking WhatsApp exchanges in which VBS bosses refer to the money, apparently paid to a service provider during the party's 2016 local election campaign.

The exchange also throws light on how VBS bosses tried to mislead the Reserve Bank and other regulators as they paid out millions in the form of bogus loans.

The ANC scrambled on Saturday to distance itself from the VBS fallout, the biggest financial scandal since democracy was ushered in with the 1994 elections. The bank is now in provisional liquidation and was recently the subject of a scathing report, "The Great VBS Bank Heist", by advocate Terry Motau.

The party has so far admitted only to receiving R250,000 to "buy" a table at its 106th birthday celebrations held in East London in January this year.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe said this week the ANC had no record of the R2m donation, but said it would launch its own probe. It has undertaken to pay the money back, if it was received, and also the R250,000.

Read the full article in the Sunday Times.

Money doesn't add up‚ says Malema of cousin’s link to VBS heist saga

EFF leader Julius Malema has tried to pour cold water on claims that a company run by his cousin received money from the VBS Mutual Bank via EFF ...
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Follow the EFF’s money

Why Shivambu and the EFF sprang to the defence of VBS bank and why Trump wants to prop up the Saudi regime
3 days ago

VBS bank could be saved, Tito Mboweni suggests in budget speech

The mutual bank's pre-heist model is appropriate to encourage transformation of the banking sector, the finance minister told MPs
3 days ago

