Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

ANC bans spokesperson Phelisa Nkomo from talking about the economy

Nkomo’s bizarre statement on the Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision raised questions about the ANC’s commitment to the Bank’s independence

21 September 2018 - 07:22 Natasha Marrian
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN

ANC communicator Phelisa Nkomo, who issued a statement on the SA Reserve Bank decision to keep the repo unchanged, has been barred from commenting further on the economy, according to sources in Luthuli House.

Business Day understands that Nkomo, who reports to both the ANC election head Fikile Mbalula and national spokesman Pule Mabe, may face further action. It was unclear whether this would include a summary dismissal.

In a bizarre statement on the Bank’s decision, Nkomo, who is a former chairperson of the Media Diversity and Development Agency, "implored" the monetary policy committee members to "prioritise the plight of poor South Africans" after the Bank had announced its decision.

The statement suggested the ANC was attempting to influence the Bank’s decision, a violation of its independence, which is enshrined in the constitution.

The contentious statement comes after debate within the ANC on the ownership of the Reserve Bank at the party’s national conference. It also is reminiscent of a now set aside report by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, in which she recommended that the mandate of the bank be tampered with.

The ANC’s economic policy head, Enoch Godonongwa, moved swiftly to retract Nkomo’s statement. He was emphatic in his statement that the ANC respects the independence of the Reserve Bank.

Godongwana’s statement said the initial one was issued "without the requisite consultation".

Nkomo’s statement also called on the ANC-led government to "take immediate and concrete steps to lift the growth rate by activating macroeconomic policy tools".

Nkomo said monetary policy was a critical legislative instrument in driving growth.

ANC spokesman Mabe, whose signature appeared on both statements, could not immediately be reached for comment.

marriann@businesslive.co.za

Behind the Reserve Bank’s close call to hold rates

MPC votes 4-3 to keep the repo rate at 6.5% as the economy looks set to grow just 0.7% in 2018
Economy
5 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Why the Reserve Bank should stay put

On the face of it, all the key elements that the Reserve Bank looks at have worsened, but it should still stay its hand
Opinion
1 day ago

LUMKILE MONDI: Reserve Bank must be allowed to keep doing its own thing

The Bank is one of the few SA institutions that has withstood the hollowing out of public institutions by the ANC and well-connected individuals
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
What Ajay Gupta has to say about Mcebisi ...
National
2.
ANC bans spokesperson Phelisa Nkomo from talking ...
National
3.
Lynne Brown’s cross-examination application ...
National
4.
Jacob Zuma was not reckless in bid to have state ...
National

Related Articles

What the banks said to the state capture commission in five classic quotes
National

FNB and Absa refused to meet ministers over Gupta accounts
National

FNB shocked to be asked about client-specific issues
National

CAROL PATON: Should government blow deficit because economy is tanking?
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.