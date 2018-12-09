POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Failures at state-owned entities to dominate week once again

The parlous state of affairs at many state-owned entities — not least the crisis at cash-strapped Eskom — is likely to continue to dominate the headlines this week.

In November, the troubled power utility started load- shedding for the first time since 2016.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone said on Sunday there are many reasons for the power failures South Africans are being forced to endure, ranging from state capture and a lack of coal to allegations of irregular tenders and Eskom’s reliance on companies that have not provided the services they were contracted for.

“The underlying problem, regardless of the current crisis, is that the structure of Eskom inevitably needs to change. Eskom has proven it is incapable of delivering power to South Africans within its current operational model,” said Mazzone.

The SA Federation of Trade Unions echoed the sentiment, saying South Africans are paying a “terrible price for years of corruption, mismanagement and incompetence, and will continue to do so for years to come unless there is a drastic overhaul of this vital public utility”.