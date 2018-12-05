Denel is not for sale, chair insists
Monhla Hlahla says the possible sale of the state-owned arms manufacturer to the Saudis is no longer on the cards
State-owned arms manufacturer Denel is not for sale and, while exploratory discussions had taken place by the previous board about a possible sale to the Saudis, this is no longer on the cards, chair Monhla Hlahla said on Wednesday.
She said in an interview after a briefing to parliament’s public enterprises committee that the discussions with the Saudis had taken place when the company was in a financially precarious position.
The board and management were now firmly convinced that Denel was a valuable, national asset that had to be preserved.
International relations and co-operation minister Lindiwe Sisulu confirmed recently that Saudi Arabia had approached SA about taking a stake in Denel.
Saudi Arabian Military Industries (Sami) CEO Andreas Schwer also told Reuters that Saudi authorities were in talks about a possible stake.
Hlahla was emphatic on Wednesday that Denel had no loan agreements with Qatar. All its loans were with South African banks.
Talib Sadik, a board member and head of the audit committee, assured MPs that Denel was currently solvent and liquid with more than R200m in the bank.
This was a significant improvement on its previous position, he told MPs, who were concerned about the ability of Denel to pay salaries. This has previously been flagged as a risk as the cash-strapped company faced a liquidity crunch.
Hlahla, acting CEO Ismail Dockrat, group financial controller Thandeka Sabela and Sadik briefed the committee on the current state of the company, the efforts being made to stabilise it and the status of investigations into irregular transactions.
Hlahla conceded that there were liquidity challenges, with income under pressure while costs were escalating.
Sadik said there were regular meetings about cash flow and how to balance the demands of suppliers and employees, and the ability of the company to complete contracts.
Denel relies on government guarantees of about R3.4bn. It is heavily reliant on debt, which negatively affects its ability to invest in research and development, and capital expenditure.
In the 2017/2018 financial year it suffered a net loss of R1.8bn on a 38% decline in revenue to R5bn from R8bn the previous year.
The new Denel board has been involved in an intensive clean-up campaign to deal with irregular transactions undertaken by previous management, who became entangled with Gupta-linked businesses.
Sadik said the board was engaging with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to finalise a proclamation for it to conduct an in-depth investigation into Denel.
The company was tied up in a suspect deal with the Gupta-linked VR Laser group to set up a company, Denel Asia, to exploit Asian defence markets.
The relationship with VR Laser has been terminated and Denel has begun winding down the Hong Kong-based Denel Asia. A forensic investigation has been undertaken of this transaction as well as the sale of Casspir vehicles.
Sadik told MPs that a special team had been established to investigate all identified irregular expenditure and to ensure that disciplinary action was taken. Civil and criminal action would also be looked at.
Irregular expenditure in 2017 amounted to R512m of which a conservatively estimated R108m related to Denel Asia, Sadik said.
Group CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe resigned and other members of senior management have left the company.