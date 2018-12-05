Denel is not for sale, chair insists

State-owned arms manufacturer Denel is not for sale and, while exploratory discussions had taken place by the previous board about a possible sale to the Saudis, this is no longer on the cards, chair Monhla Hlahla said on Wednesday.

She said in an interview after a briefing to parliament’s public enterprises committee that the discussions with the Saudis had taken place when the company was in a financially precarious position.

The board and management were now firmly convinced that Denel was a valuable, national asset that had to be preserved.

International relations and co-operation minister Lindiwe Sisulu confirmed recently that Saudi Arabia had approached SA about taking a stake in Denel.

Saudi Arabian Military Industries (Sami) CEO Andreas Schwer also told Reuters that Saudi authorities were in talks about a possible stake.

Hlahla was emphatic on Wednesday that Denel had no loan agreements with Qatar. All its loans were with South African banks.

Talib Sadik, a board member and head of the audit committee, assured MPs that Denel was currently solvent and liquid with more than R200m in the bank.

This was a significant improvement on its previous position, he told MPs, who were concerned about the ability of Denel to pay salaries. This has previously been flagged as a risk as the cash-strapped company faced a liquidity crunch.