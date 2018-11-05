Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
Politics

Numsa workers’ party hopes to shake up the left in SA

05 November 2018 - 19:27 NATASHA MARRIAN
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the largest trade union in the country by numbers, is launching its long-awaited worker’s party, the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP) in December but still has to decide whether to  contest the 2019 election.

The SACP, part of the ruling tripartite alliance with the ANC and the Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu), is also mulling contesting the polls independently of the governing party. Should it decide to contest the general election in 2019 , the workers party and the SACP, which were allies before Numsa was dismissed from Cosatu, will be scrambling for the same votes to the left of the country’s political divide.

The party would also take on the EFF, which has sought to fashion itself as a leftist socialist party. The Numsa-linked initiative could also attract sections of the ANC aligned to former president Jacob Zuma, who are unhappy about the trajectory of the governing party under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ironically, it was the Zuma faction which pushed for Numsa's expulsion from Cosatu in 2014. 

Numsa’s 2013 decision to set up a workers’ party to contest elections stalled for years, mainly over disagreements regarding the ideological posture of the party.  But it says it has now put those differences aside and has registered as a fully-fledged party with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Numsa insiders allege that the SACP sought to block the move, arguing that the new party’s logo was too similar to its own. But Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim on Monday said the union skipped this hurdle and was ready to forge ahead with the party after the IEC cleared it for registration.

SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila, however, said the party was not even aware that Numsa had registered its party and has welcomed its formation. But he added that it should be motivated by taking forward the fight for the working class and not “opportunistic factional battles”. 

The Numsa-linked party’s interim chair, Zanoxolo Wayile, told the Business Day that the SRWP will hold its inaugural congress in December, when it will take two critical decisions. The first is whether to contest the 2019 election and at which level — provincial or national — and the second is the policy platform on which the party would be contesting the election.

Wayile said Numsa understood that SA did not have a shortage of political parties but felt that there was room for one which represented the interests of the “working class”, particularly in the context of rising unemployment and a shrinking economy. 

He said the party was not “rushing to contest elections” but wanted to unite the working class. However, it is understood that its congress in December is likely to push the party to contest the 2019 elections. 

Numsa sought to establish a United Front in 2014, which it said at the time would be a precursor to the formation of a workers party, but the initiative fell flat due to differences among the leadership over its ideological trajectory . 

Wayile said that Numsa would allow the party structures to decide on its trajectory when it meets in December. What was clear however, was that the ANC  had a “neoliberal agenda” and that the SACP had been co-opted and would not provide a vehicle for the working class to contest elections, he said. He said Numsa’s political initiative was critical to take representation of  workers in the electoral space. 

He said the party would not rule out possibly working with parties with the same ideological outlook, such as the EFF, but has not yet entertained such discussions. 

Mapaila said the SACP continued in its attempts to reconfigure its alliance with the ANC, but it would hold a special national conference early in 2019 when a final decision would be taken on whether the party would contest elections independently. 

marriann@businesslive.co.za

NATASHA MARRIAN: How conspiracy and conflict stalk Numsa

‘Numsa faces allegations it has been ‘captured’ by a US contractor running a company called ThoughtWorks’
Opinion
1 year ago

With eye on polls, SACP invites Vavi and Jim to its congress

Members at the national gathering are in support of the South African Communist Party contesting elections
Politics
1 year ago

Numsa faces R1m fine for violence during strike in plastics sector

Union members are accused of using petrol bombs, damaging property and assaulting an employee
National
1 day ago

Numsa's Toyota strike to go on indefinitely

The union has accused Toyota of being untransformed, saying it "routinely" failed broad based BEE compliance targets
National
26 days ago

A good week for Irvin Jim

If there is a science to picking battles, National Union of Metalworkers of SA general secretary Irvin Jim chose the right one
News & Fox
3 months ago

NUM insists workers take priority over allegiances

David Sipunzi warns that President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was the first secretary of the NUM, is now mostly under the influence of business
National
4 months ago

United Front ‘confident’ of wins in 10 wards in Nelson Mandela Bay

Former Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi is campaigning for the UF and says this will be the first year he does not vote for the ANC
Politics
2 years ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Gigaba, Brown named among ‘captured’ in ...
Politics
2.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa under ...
Politics
3.
Mmusi Maimane climbs down on Cape five
Politics
4.
Numsa workers’ party hopes to shake up the left ...
Politics
5.
Voters are moving beyond party loyalty — they ...
Politics

Related Articles

Numsa faces R1m fine for violence during strike in plastics sector
National / Labour

Numsa's Toyota strike to go on indefinitely
National / Labour

Zwelinzima Vavi plays down alleged assault on a Numsa cleaner
National

NATASHA MARRIAN: Cosatu faced with an existential threat
Opinion / Columnists

Numsa to list financial services firm on JSE
National / Labour

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.