Zwelinzima Vavi plays down alleged assault on a Numsa cleaner

‘It has become common practice that men who occupy positions of power are protected after committing such disgraceful acts’

28 September 2018 - 13:58 Ernest Mabuza
Zwelinzima Vavi. Picture: BLOOMBERG/NADINE HUTTON

News that South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi is facing new claims of sexually assaulting a woman in the workplace is eliciting response.

The Liberated Metalworkers Union of SA (Limusa) said on Friday that it condemns any form of sexual harassment and sexual abuse on women.

The union was commenting in the wake of a report in The Sowetan that Vavi has been given a warning after a cleaner who worked for the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) filed a sexual harassment complaint against Vavi after his alleged conduct caused her stress.

Vavi has downplayed the report and said the allegation was made last year and that due process was followed. Vavi said it was accepted by all parties that there had been a complete misunderstanding and the matter was put to rest.

“It has become common practice in our society that men who occupy positions of power are always protected after committing such disgraceful acts which reduce women to being sub-humans‚” Limusa spokesperson Dloze Matooane said in a statement.

Matooane said it was disheartening that all the women who complained about victimisation by an alleged perpetrator suffered from such evil acts in places which‚ in reality‚ should protect workers and champion their interests.

“We will make it our duty to protect women in our society. We therefore appeal to the [conscience] of Saftu members to not allow those who claim to be powerful to get away with victimising women. We will observe all events surrounding this matter and shall not allow further victimisation of the cleaner who came to work to be victimised.” 

Zingiswa Losi: woman’s rise from humiliation to triumph will lift workers

Cosatu’s newly elected leader Losi becomes the first woman in Africa to lead a labour federation
7 days ago

US Bar Association wants FBI to investigate sexual assault claims against Brett Kavanaugh

Kavanaugh, a conservative federal appeals court judge, says he is the victim of ‘grotesque and obvious character assassination’ by Democrats
4 hours ago

Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault

Cosby was found guilty in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault
2 days ago

Two public figures let off the hook by the NPA — and gender activists are not happy about it

The National Prosecuting Authority has dropped charges again Mduduzi Manana and Tom Moyane, both accused of assaulting women, one a minor
2 months ago

Mduduzi Manana off the hook for alleged assault on domestic worker

The NPA announces that it will drop the case against the former deputy minister of education as it has no chance of a successful prosecution
2 months ago

