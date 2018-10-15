EFF must probe Shivambu’s role in VBS, says Madonsela

“And in this case, of course, I think the EFF would have to have its own internal forensic investigation, to look at the extent to which Mr Shivambu knew, or should have known, that his brother’s company could not have been competent enough to have amassed that amount…

“They would then have to question him [Shivambu] around whether there could have been red flags around the fact that your brother has just started this company and he now has this surplus.”

The EFF insists that anyone guilty of wrongdoing in the VBS scandal must face the full might of the law and have their assets seized to ensure the recovery of stolen money. But Madonsela says the party cannot — like the ANC under former president Jacob Zuma — ignore its own obligations to properly investigate alleged ethical breaches by its leadership in relation to this alleged looting.

“They’re finding themselves in the same spot as the ANC and it seems to me that they’re resorting to the same tactics as the ANC,” said Madonsela.

“But what you are required to be, to be a public representative, is not to be a criminal. What you are required to be, to be a public representative — in terms of section 195 of our constitution — is to be ethical. You’re supposed to be the type of person who does the right thing.

“I think they [the EFF] will have to decide whether they want to continue to present themselves as a paragon of ethics … and they’re then the same as the ANC was then, saying: forget about ethics, all we care about is the criminal justice system and we know it takes forever, therefore our people can remain on board.”

How the EFF responds to these allegations, she suggested, needs to centre on its ethical obligations.

Over the weekend, Floyd Shivambu strongly denied having any dealings with or receiving R10m from VBS‚ referring to attempts to link the EFF to the bank as “disingenuous and patently weak”.

The EFF has been outspoken in its criticism of the Reserve Bank’s decision to place VBS under curatorship, and suggested that the decision was racially motivated. Shivambu was at the forefront of that criticism, but maintains: “I have no dealings with VBS and any attempt to link the EFF to the bank for cheap political points is a clear sign of desperation and soon enough people will see through it.”

He further maintains that “while the collapse of VBS was due to fraud and looting‚ it was also due to regulatory failure of the SARB [SA Reserve Bank]‚ which fails to independently verify the capital adequacy of [the] bank but placed undue faith in auditing companies despite warnings about the complicity of auditors in corruption”.