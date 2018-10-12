VBS SCANDAL
KARYN MAUGHAN: EFF refuses to look in its own morality mirror
EFF leaders were quick to call for Nhlanhla Nene’s sacking but seem to be sweeping Floyd Shivambu’s dodgy association under the carpet
12 October 2018 - 05:22
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.