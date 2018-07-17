The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is hoping to emerge from its eighth provincial elective conference with an inclusive leadership that will forge unity in the organisation‚ which has been plagued by deep divisions among its branches.

At a media briefing held at the party’s provincial office in Durban on Tuesday‚ the ANC said it was all systems go for its provincial conference‚ which will take place at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) from Thursday to Saturday.

ANC provincial task team co-ordinator Sihle Zikalala said the provincial conference was initially scheduled to take place last weekend but had to be rescheduled to this week to ensure "high-level and beyond-reproach logistical arrangements" and to build more consensus.

"We are very excited that ANC members have found common ground‚ hence the reconvening of the conference‚" he said. "The provincial task team is equally positive that no issues are left unattended."

Zikalala said they viewed the conference as a "critical platform in building a united ANC in KwaZulu-Natal".

He also said they will use it to "examine areas of challenges that have plunged us into some hole [sic] in the recent past and emerge stronger and more united to confront all the ills that afflict [us] and attempt to weaken our movement."

ANC provincial task-team convener Mike Mabuyakhulu said they were "encouraging a scenario where we could have an inclusive leadership as part of us forging the unity of the organisation".