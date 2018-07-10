Unhappy ANC KZN members consider dropping court case

Disgruntled members of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, who successfully interdicted the party’s provincial elective conference, will on Tuesday announce their decision on whether to withdraw their court case against the party.

Last year the Pietermaritzburg High Court’s full bench dissolved KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial executive committee that was elected in November 2015, citing a number of irregularities before and during that elective conference. In January 2018, the ANC national executive committee appointed an interim leadership comprising both the supporters of former president Jacob Zuma and those supporting Cyril Ramaphosa.

But on the eve of a provincial elective conference in June this year, some branches in the province successfully interdicted the party from holding the conference.

Since then intense, behind-the-scenes negotiations have been taking place between the KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial task team and members of the national executive committee on the one hand, and disgruntled members from ANC branches in Moses Mabhida, Harry Gwala‚ eThekwini and Lower South Coast regions.

Siyabonga Hlongwa, one of the leaders who went to court, said they will meet their lawyers on Tuesday morning to decide the fate of the conference.

"We had stated from the beginning that we were not against the holding of the conference per se.

"We were deeply unhappy about gate-keeping and the isolation of some comrades who happened to hold a particular view. We were also unhappy about the buying of votes ahead of conferences and other related matters.

"We have always stated that once these issues have been adequately dealt with we will be prepared to withdraw the case so that the conference can take place," he said.