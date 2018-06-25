JUSTICE MALALA: How Jacob Zuma is waging a dirty war against Cyril Ramaphosa

'The so-called Zuma faction is fighting on all fronts to continue the looting, patronage networks and impunity of the past 10 years'

In time, more details will emerge of how close to the brink of a totalitarian state South Africa came in those crazy days in February 2018 as the ANC tried to dislodge Zuma from power.

It was clear on the afternoon of February 14, when Zuma gave that rambling, incoherent interview to the SABC, that the man was in the grip of mental agony. Our future lay in the hands of a man who was flirting with dictatorship.

What is extraordinary about the whole situation is that it was the very same Zuma who egged on his minions in the ANC, people like Zwelinzima Vavi and Julius Malema, to shaft Thabo Mbeki way back in September 2008. He expected Mbeki to fully comply with the ANC request to step down, which Mbeki did in a visionary and moving address to the nation.