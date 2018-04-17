Politics

Assault verdict for ANC’s Andile Lungisa for hitting Rano Kayser’s head with glass jug

17 April 2018 - 13:50 Devon Koen
Andile Lungisa. Picture: THE HERALD/ EUGENE COETZEE
Andile Lungisa. Picture: THE HERALD/ EUGENE COETZEE

ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has been found guilty of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Handing down judgment in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court‚ magistrate Morne Cannon said Lungisa had proved to be a poor witness who changed his version of events as the trial proceeded.

Lungisa was found to have unlawfully and intentionally hit former member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for transport Rano Kayser over the head with a glass water jug‚ without provocation‚ during a heated council meeting in October 2016.

His co-accused‚ Gamalihleli Maqula‚ was acquitted on all charges in March when the court found that there was not enough evidence against him for conviction.

Handing down judgment in the case against Maqula‚ Cannon had said there was no evidence before the court to convict Maqula‚ adding that a video taken by former UDM councillor Mandla Faltein did not carry much weight.

It was alleged Maqula stabbed Nelson Mandela Bay municipal chief whip Werner Senekal in the back during the council fracas.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Leaked voice recordings expose campaign to remove ...
Politics
2.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Why we should worry about Zuma ...
Politics
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Winnie shows that the past is not ...
Politics
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC is in a dangerous dance ...
Politics
5.
How South Africa Is Being Stolen - Read the ...
Politics

Related Articles

EFF fires warning shot at DA
Politics

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Zuma, staggering from KZN left hook, takes Eastern Cape ...
Politics

JUSTICE MALALA: Now Zuma is going to war with ANC structures
Politics

Fisticuffs and flying chairs at ANC’s Eastern Cape elective conference
Politics

Ramaphosa man triumphant at Eastern Cape beer-hall putsch
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.