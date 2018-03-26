Politics

ANC decides against early elections

26 March 2018 - 08:43 Paul Vecchiatto
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/ SUNDAY TIMES
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/ SUNDAY TIMES

The ANC has dismissed the notion of bringing forward national elections that are scheduled to take place in mid-2019, according to Ace Magashule, the party’s secretary-general.

President Cyril Ramaphosa would announce a date for the vote in May next year, Magashule told reporters in Cape Town on Sunday, following a three-day meeting of the party’s national executive committee (NEC).

"Early elections were called for by the opposition parties, but the ANC has its own time line," he said.

The NEC did consider the option of an early vote to capitalise on the positive sentiment that followed the appointment of Ramaphosa, who broached the subject, as president of the party and country, according to three people familiar with the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The NEC decided a national summit should be held over April 21-23 to discuss the issue of seizing land without compensation, according to Magashule.

It also called for more items to be exempted from value-added tax (VAT), and for legislation to be fast-tracked to implement a national minimum wage, he said.

Bloomberg

