JUSTICE MALALA: Malema's fascism is showing as Ramaphosa cleans house

'We have always known that Malema is a mini-Mussolini. Within the EFF he is a demi-god'

We have always known that Malema is a mini-Mussolini. Within the EFF he is a demi-god, with his own personality cult and total obeisance to his word. Malema is to the EFF what Mangosuthu Buthelezi was to the Inkatha Freedom Party in its blood-soaked heyday. Anyone who holds a different view is shown the door.

So what does a leader with fascist tendencies do when he is faced with an ANC leader like Cyril Ramaphosa who finds solutions (raise VAT to pay for free higher education, for example, rather than disrupt and defile universities) and is slowly cleaning up the state?

For three months now Malema has watched with astonishment and fear as Ramaphosa has brought down Jacob Zuma, fired 10 cabinet ministers, cleaned up Eskom, and, last week, suspended the dreadful SA Revenue Services commissioner Tom Moyane.

Slowly but surely the state is being cleaned up. The economy will surely begin to grow. Jobs will begin to trickle back. If this series of events continues and deepens, then Malema will become as useless and anachronistic as the IFP’s Buthelezi in KwaZulu-Natal.