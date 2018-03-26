TREVOR MANUEL: First order of business is clarity of thought that compels right action

I have no doubt that, in spite of the constraints of holding an awkward alliance of factions together, we are likely to witness more changes over the next few months.

The signal SA has sent to the world is that of good governance premised upon collective responsibility and accountability. This bodes well for ethical and moral leadership, because as the bar is raised in the public sector so the private sector will have to respond. Already we have seen an enlivened Parliament, where even those who are deemed to have done wrong in the private sector are invited to appear before committees.

So what do we need right now in the midst of all this change? Simply put, we need to demonstrate a clarity of thought that compels action. Suddenly, the old binary of public versus private sector as a proxy for good versus bad no longer seems to apply.

The message is that all decision-makers are collectively responsible for the wellbeing of all South Africans, and to this end we should demonstrate an intolerance for misbehaviour.

The changes we see are big and bold. Yet, we must understand and articulate a shared belief that what we are seeing is only the beginning of the reversal. The completion of this process is one that requires vigilance and strong, continuing directed action. What corporate SA needs is a huge cultural shift, and discussions such as these at the Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership are vital to raise the participation criteria for the change we desire.

Part of our vigilance must include an understanding of how the country descended into such an awful, dark place so we can act together to prevent this in future. Much of what we know emanates from Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report and the leaked Gupta e-mails. Together they speak of a situation out of control, where state power shifted from elected representatives to the Gupta brothers and their lackeys, who were ministers, senior public servants and the heads of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).