Politics

News Leader

WATCH: What will a Ramaphosa presidency look like?

19 February 2018 - 08:16 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa preparing his state of the nation address at his official residence in Cape Town. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa preparing his state of the nation address at his official residence in Cape Town. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE

On Friday night President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his maiden state of the nation address (Sona).

Even before the Sona he has already made it clear that addressing corruption, especially at state-owned enterprises, would be the focus of his statement.

Political analyst Daniel Silke spoke to Business Day TV and shared his views on the state of the nation address.

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the much-anticipated state of the nation address

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Ramaphosa’s 12-step programme to fix SA

Cyril Ramaphosa's 12 key priorities for South Africa
National
2 days ago

National health insurance will finally see light of day, Cyril Ramaphosa promises

The long-awaited National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill will be submitted to Parliament within the next few weeks
National
2 days ago

Government will start phasing in free higher education in 2018, Cyril Ramaphosa says

The finance minister will clarify all aspects of the financing of the fee-free education scheme during his budget speech on Wednesday
National
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa says drought-afflicted citizens will get more help

In his Sona, the President said he commended the people of Cape Town and the rest of the Western Cape 'for diligently observing water-saving measures
National
2 days ago

After the applause, Malema gets tough on Ramaphosa’s maiden Sona

Sophistry and cant? Or frank resolve? The president’s first state of the nation address is music to some ears, but strikes a discordant note for ...
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
RAY HARTLEY: The rise and fall of the house of ...
Politics
2.
RAY HARTLEY: Either Ramaphosa drags the ANC into ...
Politics
3.
LILY GOSAM: Zuma, the Guptas and the Russians — ...
Politics
4.
Ramaphosa declares ownership of 31 properties
Politics
5.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: How seriously should the ANC ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.