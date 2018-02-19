News Leader
WATCH: What will a Ramaphosa presidency look like?
19 February 2018 - 08:16
On Friday night President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his maiden state of the nation address (Sona).
Even before the Sona he has already made it clear that addressing corruption, especially at state-owned enterprises, would be the focus of his statement.
Political analyst Daniel Silke spoke to Business Day TV and shared his views on the state of the nation address.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
