Politics

Ramaphosa positions to take control, signals Zuma's days are numbered

Cyril Ramaphosa insists Zuma must not be humiliated, as the ANC’s top six prepares to meet Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba

15 January 2018 - 05:38 CLAUDI MAILOVICH, Natasha Marrian and Carol Paton
President Jacob Zuma (left) greets supporters with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at the ANC's 106th anniversary celebrations as ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, look on in East London at the weekend. Picture: REUTERS
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday gave his strongest indication yet that President Jacob Zuma’s days as the country’s president were numbered, saying that the matter "must be addressed", but that Zuma should not be humiliated.

In an interview with the SABC on the ANC’s January 8 statement, Ramaphosa cautioned party leaders against humiliating Zuma, saying that while "this issue is being raised by everyone … it is a matter that is delicate".

"We should never humiliate president Zuma," he said.

In a further indication that he intends to take control of government sooner rather than later, Ramaphosa and his colleagues in the ANC’s top six will on Monday meet Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Treasury officials to discuss the funding of higher education.

This will be the second meeting Ramaphosa has held with Treasury officials on the matter since the start of 2018.

On the agenda is likely to be what Ramaphosa has referred to as "tough choices". These include the funding options for the new higher education plan, most notably, a discussion over whether to hike VAT or personal income tax, or both.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the ANC's 106th anniversary celebrations in East London at the weekend. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Ramaphosa narrows sights on Zuma and Abrahams

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is this week expected to ramp up his bid to remove Zuma and Abrahams from their positions
National
1 day ago

'Cyril factor' spurs talk of interest rate cuts in 2018

The rand's relative strength since Cyril Ramaphosa's victory at the ANC elective conference in December has prompted some economists to expect ...
Business
1 day ago

Ramaphosa calls for release of municipal land to build housing

Ramaphosa said anti-corruption efforts within the state must be more effectively coordinated and all forms of corruption must be exposed and ...
National
1 day ago

ANC ready for 2019 national elections, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa emphasises that the unity of the ANC is sacrosanct
Politics
2 days ago

ANC Conference 2017

