Ramaphosa narrows sights on Zuma and Abrahams

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will use the coming week to ramp up his bid to remove Jacob Zuma from the Union Buildings and Shaun Abrahams as NPA head.

This comes after he forced Zuma’s hand in instituting the state capture commission this week — and after being made aware of Abrahams ’s apparent refusal to pursue 10 cases brought to him by prosecutors working on state capture cases last month.

Several national leaders have revealed that the issue of “leadership transition” — the term used in the ANC to describe Zuma’s removal and Ramaphosa’s installation as president of the country — will be discussed at a meeting of the party’s national executive committee starting on Thursday.

The NEC has the power to recall a deployee, as happened with Thabo Mbeki in 2008. Sources in both Zuma and Ramaphosa’s inner circles also revealed that the announcement by the Presidency on Tuesday evening that Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had been appointed to head up the commission of inquiry came after Ramaphosa instructed Zuma to make this call, during a meeting last Sunday.

