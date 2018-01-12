ANC must implement resolution on land expropriation ‘urgently’, NEC says

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has resolved that the party must implement its resolution on land expropriation without compensation "urgently".

The party resolved at its national conference in December in Johannesburg that it would initiate amendments to the Constitution to achieve land expropriation without compensation, but gave no timeline.

Newly elected ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule addressed the media on Friday, in a state-of-readiness briefing ahead of the party’s annual January 8 statement, which will be delivered by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday.

The NEC had met on Wednesday at a special NEC meeting in East London, where the celebrations will take place, and deliberated only on the January 8 statement, even though it was widely speculated that the NEC would discuss recalling President Jacob Zuma.