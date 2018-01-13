Ramaphosa calls for release of municipal land to build housing

Land issues in urban areas should be addressed through releasing among other municipal land to build homes for people, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday.

Ramaphosa was delivering the ANC’s national executive committee’s January 8 statement in East London.

He said the issue of land in urban areas should be addressed as government owns a lot of land through various departments and municipalities, and that this land should be released to build houses on.

Ramaphosa said the ANC’s national conference in December decided that the historic injustice of land dispossession needs to be addressed with greater urgency. He said there was “overwhelming support” at the conference that the ANC must pursue the expropriation of land without compensation.

“We will do so in a manner that not only meets the constitutional requirement of redress, but also promotes economic development, agricultural production and food security,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said corruption in State Owned Enterprises (SOE’s) and other public institutions have undermined the government’s programs to address poverty and unemployment, as well as weakened key institutions, discouraged investment and contributed to divisions within the ANC and the alliance.