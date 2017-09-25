Dlamini-Zuma targets SABC over errors
The presidential hopeful homes in on the public broadcaster's errors, including ‘mini-Zuma’, and calls for accurate reporting
Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma singled out the SABC for its recent mistakes including calling her "mini-Zuma", saying accurate news coverage is important for all media.
NDZ — her campaign "nickname" — was the main guest at an ANC cadres forum gathering in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
She took umbrage to the state broadcaster misspelling her name and referring to her as President Jacob Zuma’s ex-wife. The SABC has since apologised.
"It is important for them (the media) to tell the truth. If they tell the truth and criticise us‚ we will listen. But if they don’t‚ we will not listen."
Dlamini-Zuma added: "We don’t say they must praise us‚ they must just report accurately‚ especially the SABC. The SABC is a public broadcaster and they have channels everybody can access.
"So they have a bigger responsibility to report accurately. I won’t go into their disrespectfulness. They apologised.
"I hope they don’t have to apologise a third time."
The ANC Women’s League has criticised the public broadcaster as "cheerleaders of male chauvinism".
Embattled ANC provincial chairman Sihle Zikalala‚ who later addressed the crowd of Dlamini-Zuma's supporters‚ also criticised the SABC saying its reporting was the "worst backwardness" and called for action.
In reference to the recent Pietermaritzburg High Court challenge led by Vryheid councillor Lawrence Dube, who went to court in July last year to ask for a rerun of the 2015 elective conference‚ Zikalala said: "The 2015 conference was requested by the very same people who are now saying it was unlawful."
He also criticised ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe for asking why they did not want to back Deputy President Cyril Ramaposa as the next president. "We can’t have a secretary general of a mass democratic movement being one-sided‚ a leader must be open to listen to all opinions."
Dlamini-Zuma said of the ANC’s December elective conference that she hoped the fragmented ruling party would leave united after a new president was elected.
"As cadres we have the right to prefer this one or that one. But once that conference has elected the national executive committee from the president down‚ we will follow the NEC as cadres."
Meanwhile, ANC heavyweight Bheki Cele said that the ruling party did not have ''the endorsement of Jesus Christ''‚ and that hubris in the run-up to the 2019 general elections would result in its downfall.
Cele‚ addressing a crowd of hundreds at a South African National Civic Organisation event in Esikhawini on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Monday‚ said that the party was not ordained by God and would need nothing short of divine intervention to cling to power.
“We [the ANC] own nobody ... we are not ordained by anybody to rule until Jesus comes back‚” he said.
Zuma has previously said the ANC would rule until ''Jesus’ second coming''‚ a narrative which Cele venomously undercut at the podium.
TimesLIVE
