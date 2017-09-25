Dlamini-Zuma targets SABC over errors

Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma singled out the SABC for its recent mistakes including calling her "mini-Zuma", saying accurate news coverage is important for all media.

NDZ — her campaign "nickname" — was the main guest at an ANC cadres forum gathering in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

She took umbrage to the state broadcaster misspelling her name and referring to her as President Jacob Zuma’s ex-wife. The SABC has since apologised.

"It is important for them (the media) to tell the truth. If they tell the truth and criticise us‚ we will listen. But if they don’t‚ we will not listen."

Dlamini-Zuma added: "We don’t say they must praise us‚ they must just report accurately‚ especially the SABC. The SABC is a public broadcaster and they have channels everybody can access.

"So they have a bigger responsibility to report accurately. I won’t go into their disrespectfulness. They apologised.