Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma sworn in as MP, DA says it will cripple Parliament

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is now officially an MP.

Dlamini-Zuma, former African Union chairwoman and the ex-wife of President Jacob Zuma, was sworn in as MP behind closed doors on Thursday.

She is the Zuma faction’s preferred candidate to take over the leadership of the ANC at the party’s elective conference in December.

The race for the ANC presidency is widely regarded as a two-horse race between Dlamini-Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dlamini-Zuma’s move to Parliament has also sparked rumours of another reshuffle of the national executive to accommodate her in Zuma’s Cabinet.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said Dlamini-Zuma’s deployment would "cripple Parliament".

"Zuma seems unconcerned about the effect this move will have on Parliament, where ANC infighting is already undermining parliamentary work," said Steenhuisen.

"Dlamini-Zuma’s elevation to MP and likely Cabinet minister seems to be a carefully orchestrated move to buttress her presidential campaign.

"It amounts to nothing less than state resources being used to support a candidate for the ANC presidency."

He added: "The DA sees Dlamini-Zuma for what she is — more of the same from the ANC. As a strong supporter and close family to Jacob Zuma, Dlamini-Zuma will only protect the president and his allies while deliberately ignoring the interests of SA and its people.

"Her interests only lie on protecting the corrupt and failed legacy of Jacob Zuma, the Guptas and the ANC."

Dlamin-Zuma was sworn in with Matthew Wolmarans, the former Rustenburg mayor, who was convicted of ordering a hit on councillor Moss Phakoe, and served 20 months in jail before the conviction was set aside.

He replaces former Eskom CE Brian Molefe. Pule Mabe makes way for Dlamini-Zuma.